ASALA Claims Responsibility For Vandalism Against Synagogue In Yerevan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4.
Armenian Secret
Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA), has claimed
responsibility for vandalism against a synagogue in Yerevan,
Trend reports.
The synagogue was doused with liquid and windows were knocked
out.
In its statement, ASALA calls this act of vandalism "a
successful intimidation operation", saying that "Jews are sworn
enemies of the Armenian state and the Armenian people".
"This is a warning: our successful operation on October 3 in
Yerevan is just the beginning. This is just a declaration of our
serious commitments. Every rabbi will be in our field of vision,"
they said in a statement.
ASALA is openly threating war, saying that it "will wage a war
against Israeli Jews in Europe, America, Canada, Georgia. No
Israeli jew will feel safe coming to these countries".
This is another clear example of anti-Semitism in the Armenian
society, and also demonstrates the lack of tolerance towards
bearers of a different ethnic identity and religious beliefs.
Trend presents the footage of the crime:
