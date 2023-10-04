Azerbaijan Interrogates Former So-Called Head Of Armenian Separatists In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Former so-called
"head" of Armenian separatists in Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan has
been already interrogated in Baku, his lawyer Alov Safaraliyev
said, Trend reports.
"The testimony he gave will help find answers to many
questions,” Safaraliyev noted.
According to the lawyer, Harutyunyan's physical and
psychological condition is normal.
“I will defend him in accordance with the laws of the Republic
of Azerbaijan and legal ethics. In a word, I will conscientiously
fulfill my professional duty,” the lawyer said.
Will be updated
