Azerbaijan Interrogates Former So-Called Head Of Armenian Separatists In Karabakh


10/4/2023 5:28:54 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Former so-called "head" of Armenian separatists in Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan has been already interrogated in Baku, his lawyer Alov Safaraliyev said, Trend reports.

"The testimony he gave will help find answers to many questions,” Safaraliyev noted.

According to the lawyer, Harutyunyan's physical and psychological condition is normal.

“I will defend him in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan and legal ethics. In a word, I will conscientiously fulfill my professional duty,” the lawyer said.

Will be updated

MENAFN04102023000187011040ID1107186594

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search