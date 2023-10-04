Azerbaijani Interior Ministry Says Mines, Other Dangerous Devices In Karabakh Being Neutralized

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Mines and other
dangerous devices discovered in the territories which came under
the control of Azerbaijan after local anti-terrorist activities in
Karabakh, are being neutralized, Trend reports via the press service of the
Interior Ministry.
“The territories are checked by employees inch by inch," he
added.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories
of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out
in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
