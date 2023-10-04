UK Interested In Implementing Joint Space Projects With Azerbaijan Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The UK is
interested in implementing joint projects with Azerbaijan in the
space field, the country's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld
told Trend on the
sidelines of the 74th International Astronautical Congress in
Baku.
The ambassador noted that Azercosmos has fast-growing
capability, and the UK is very keen to explore potential
cooperation using some of the complementary expertise gathered from
both sides.
“I think this week is all about getting into some of the details
of that to understand what that future collaboration might result
in,” he said.
Auld stressed that, as an ambassador to Azerbaijan, he is
pleased at the depth of collaboration between the two countries on
a lot of areas, whether that is about business, climate change and
energy security, defense, education, etc.
“Overall, the UK-Azerbaijan relationship is much broader than
just space cooperation,” he added.
The 74th International Astronautics Congress started on October
2 in Baku, partnered with the Space Agency of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (Azercomos) and the International Astronautical
Federation.
The event is attended by representatives of space agencies, the
public sector, investors and private companies, local and
international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives
from 101 countries. 150 companies are represented at the
International Astronautics Congress in the exhibition pavilion.
The International Astronautics Congress in Baku will be hosted
until October 6.
