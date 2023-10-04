UK Interested In Implementing Joint Space Projects With Azerbaijan Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The UK is interested in implementing joint projects with Azerbaijan in the space field, the country's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld told Trend on the sidelines of the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku.

The ambassador noted that Azercosmos has fast-growing capability, and the UK is very keen to explore potential cooperation using some of the complementary expertise gathered from both sides.

“I think this week is all about getting into some of the details of that to understand what that future collaboration might result in,” he said.

Auld stressed that, as an ambassador to Azerbaijan, he is pleased at the depth of collaboration between the two countries on a lot of areas, whether that is about business, climate change and energy security, defense, education, etc.

“Overall, the UK-Azerbaijan relationship is much broader than just space cooperation,” he added.

The 74th International Astronautics Congress started on October 2 in Baku, partnered with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercomos) and the International Astronautical Federation.

The event is attended by representatives of space agencies, the public sector, investors and private companies, local and international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives from 101 countries. 150 companies are represented at the International Astronautics Congress in the exhibition pavilion.

The International Astronautics Congress in Baku will be hosted until October 6.