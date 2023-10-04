Iran Ready To Send Observers To Armenian-Azerbaijani Border

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Iran has expressed its readiness to send observers to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said during a meeting with the Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, Trend reports.

Bagheri emphasized that the processes taking place in the Caucasus significantly impact the security of the region.

He added that the continuation of tension in the Caucasus is not in the interest of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and other countries in the region.

Efforts should be made to de-escalate these tensions, and Iran stands ready to assist in achieving that goal, Bagheri said.

Speaking of tensions, Azerbaijan has recently managed to reduce them, by carrying out anti-terrorist operations in its Karabakh region, thus completely eliminating the threat of a separatist regime in Karabakh.

Aside from this, Iran remains concerned about the presence of the US in the region, as it recently held military exercises in Armenia.

"Eagle Partner 2023" joint military exercises of the US and Armenian servicemen were held in Armenia during September 11-20.