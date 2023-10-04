Iran Ready To Send Observers To Armenian-Azerbaijani Border

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Iran has expressed
its readiness to send observers to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,
Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic
Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said
during a meeting with the Secretary of the National Security
Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, Trend reports.
Bagheri emphasized that the processes taking place in the
Caucasus significantly impact the security of the region.
He added that the continuation of tension in the Caucasus is not
in the interest of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and other countries in the
region.
Efforts should be made to de-escalate these tensions, and Iran
stands ready to assist in achieving that goal, Bagheri said.
Speaking of tensions, Azerbaijan has recently managed to reduce
them, by carrying out anti-terrorist operations in its Karabakh
region, thus completely eliminating the threat of a separatist
regime in Karabakh.
Aside from this, Iran remains concerned about the presence of the US in the
region, as it recently held military exercises in Armenia.
"Eagle Partner 2023" joint military exercises of the US and
Armenian servicemen were held in Armenia during September
11-20.
