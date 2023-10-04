Kazakhstan Serves As Transit Bridge Between Asia And Europe - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 4. Kazakhstan, being in the center of important transport lines, is a reliable partner and transit bridge between Asia and Europe, said the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev, Trend reports.

He addressed the participants of the XXVI Transport and Logistics International Exhibition and the VI New Silk Way International Transport and Logistics Business Forum in Astana.

"The exhibition and forum are dedicated to the prospects for the development of the transport and communications complex of the Eurasian continent. For many years, exhibition and forum have rightfully been considered the most effective platforms for discussing professional problems and finding practical ways to solve them, as well as dialogue between representatives of government agencies and business. Multifaceted business communication at the exhibition and forum will make it possible to constructively discuss current problems in the development of the transport industry and outline ways for further effective development in modern economic conditions," he added.

The XXVI Transport and Logistics International Exhibition and the VI New Silk Way International Transport and Logistics Business Forum began work in Astana as part of the Kazakhstan Transport Week.

Delegates, business representatives, heads of ministries and international organizations from 25 countries arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan to participate in the large-scale event: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Germany, Iran, Italy, China, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Finland and Estonia, etc.