Kazakhstan Serves As Transit Bridge Between Asia And Europe - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 4. Kazakhstan,
being in the center of important transport lines, is a reliable
partner and transit bridge between Asia and Europe, said the
Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev, Trend reports.
He addressed the participants of the XXVI Transport and
Logistics International Exhibition and the VI New Silk Way
International Transport and Logistics Business Forum in Astana.
"The exhibition and forum are dedicated to the prospects for the
development of the transport and communications complex of the
Eurasian continent. For many years, exhibition and forum have
rightfully been considered the most effective platforms for
discussing professional problems and finding practical ways to
solve them, as well as dialogue between representatives of
government agencies and business. Multifaceted business
communication at the exhibition and forum will make it possible to
constructively discuss current problems in the development of the
transport industry and outline ways for further effective
development in modern economic conditions," he added.
The XXVI Transport and Logistics International Exhibition and
the VI New Silk Way International Transport and Logistics Business
Forum began work in Astana as part of the Kazakhstan Transport
Week.
Delegates, business representatives, heads of ministries and
international organizations from 25 countries arrived in the
capital of Kazakhstan to participate in the large-scale event:
Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Germany, Iran, Italy, China,
Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Russia, Tajikistan,
Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Finland and Estonia, etc.
