Several Russian Airlines To Launch New Flights To Uzbekistan's Regions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 4. Russian Red Wings and Ural Airlines have received permits to operate flights to Uzbekistan's Tashkent and Samarkand, Trend reports.

The Red Wings airline is set to run a total of four weekly flights, while Ural Airlines will operate three flights per week.

In addition, Nordwind Airlines has received a permanent permit to operate regular flights on the Perm-Samarkand route. The Russian carrier will operate flights from Perm to Samarkand three times a week starting from winter 2023.

Data on the number of flights and launch dates is yet to be provided.

As per data by Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, 345,000 Russian tourists visited Uzbekistan from January through June 2023, which is 11.1 percent of the whole tourist influx (3.1 million).

In 2022, the number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan will have almost tripled compared to the previous year, increasing from 1.8 million to 5.2 million people. Russia's share of this number amounts to 10.9 percent (567,700 people).