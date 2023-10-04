Several Russian Airlines To Launch New Flights To Uzbekistan's Regions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 4. Russian Red
Wings and Ural Airlines have received permits to operate flights to
Uzbekistan's Tashkent and Samarkand, Trend reports.
The Red Wings airline is set to run a total of four weekly
flights, while Ural Airlines will operate three flights per
week.
In addition, Nordwind Airlines has received a permanent permit
to operate regular flights on the Perm-Samarkand route. The Russian
carrier will operate flights from Perm to Samarkand three times a
week starting from winter 2023.
Data on the number of flights and launch dates is yet to be
provided.
As per data by Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, 345,000 Russian
tourists visited Uzbekistan from January through June 2023, which
is 11.1 percent of the whole tourist influx (3.1 million).
In 2022, the number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan will have
almost tripled compared to the previous year, increasing from 1.8
million to 5.2 million people. Russia's share of this number
amounts to 10.9 percent (567,700 people).
