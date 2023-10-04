Companies From 4 Countries May Take Part In Construction Of NPP In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 4. Companies from
four countries can take part in the construction of a nuclear power
plant in Kazakhstan, said Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan
Almassadam Satkaliyev during the XV KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum,
Trend reports.
"At the moment, the preliminary stage of selecting potential
vendors (supplier company) for the construction of nuclear power
plant is underway. A list of four participants has already been
officially formed. These are companies from France, China, Russia
and South Korea," he said.
As Satkaliyev noted, in addition to this, the Ministry of Energy
is considering two proposals from American counterparts for the
construction of small modular reactors.
"In accordance with the statement of President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in order to make a final decision on the
need to build a nuclear power plant in the Republic of Kazakhstan,
a general national dialogue will be held in the form of a
referendum," he added.
As previously stated by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,
Kazakhstan will submit to a referendum the issue of building a
nuclear power plant in the country. He noted that the development
of nuclear power is a particularly important economic and political
issue.
Kazakhstan ranks second in the world in terms of proven reserves
of natural uranium. About 14 percent of all proven world reserves
are concentrated in the depths of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The
country's total proven reserves are estimated at more than 700,000
tons of uranium.
In 2009, Kazakhstan came out on top in terms of uranium mining
in the world and continues to maintain its leading position in the
world market. Kazakhstan produces about 40 percent of the world's
uranium production. In 2021, the volume of uranium production
amounted to 21,800 tons, according to the results of 2022-21,300
tons.
MENAFN04102023000187011040ID1107186585
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.