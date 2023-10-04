Explosions Occurred In Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions have been heard in Kryvyi Rih after the air raid alert was announced.

Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. We are not filming or posting anything on the Internet. Be careful, there are still high-speed missiles in our direction," he wrote.

The explosions occurred during an air raid alert.

As reported, in the Mykolaiv region, on October 3, Russian troops twice shelled the village of the Kutsurub community in the Mykolaiv region.