Explosions Occurred In Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions have been heard in Kryvyi Rih after the air raid alert was announced.
Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. We are not filming or posting anything on the Internet. Be careful, there are still high-speed missiles in our direction," he wrote.
Read also:
Russian drone shot down near Kryvyi Rih
The explosions occurred during an air raid alert.
As reported, in the Mykolaiv region, on October 3, Russian troops twice shelled the village of the Kutsurub community in the Mykolaiv region.
MENAFN04102023000193011044ID1107186583
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.