Invaders Attack Kherson Region With Guided Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has hit the Beryslav district in Ukraine's southern Kherson region with guided bombs.

Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Beryslav district is under fire from enemy aircraft," he wrote.

Kherson region comes under enemy fire 100 times, 16 people injured

He added that Russian troops had attacked Burhunka, Olhivka and Mykolaivka. In total, about ten guided bombs were dropped, Prokudin said.

On October 3, the Russian army shelled the Kherson region 100 times, killing one person.