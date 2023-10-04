Invaders Attack Kherson Region With Guided Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has hit the Beryslav district in Ukraine's southern Kherson region with guided bombs.
Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Beryslav district is under fire from enemy aircraft," he wrote. Read also:
Kherson region comes under enemy fire 100 times, 16 people injured
He added that Russian troops had attacked Burhunka, Olhivka and Mykolaivka. In total, about ten guided bombs were dropped, Prokudin said.
On October 3, the Russian army shelled the Kherson region 100 times, killing one person.
MENAFN04102023000193011044ID1107186582
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.