Russians Likely Shot Down Their Own Su-35 Near Tokmak - British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian air defense could have shot down their own Su-35S fighter jet near the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region, in late September.

The UK Defense Ministry said this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"On 28 September 2023, Russian air defense forces highly likely shot down one of their own Su-35S FLANKER M multi-role combat jets over Tokmak, approximately 20km behind the current front line. Although Russia has lost around 90 fixed-wing aircraft since the start of the invasion, this is probably only the fifth loss of a Su-35S, Russia's most advanced combat jet in widespread service," the post said.

The ministry added that the location is relevant because Tokmak is a heavily fortified town which often hosts Russian headquarters commanding one of the most intensely contested sectors of the front line.

"These headquarters would typically be protected with dedicated short- and medium-range air defense systems. These are almost certainly held at very high readiness, as Ukraine continues to conduct effective deep strikes against such locations," the ministry said.