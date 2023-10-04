IMF Reopens Its Office In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Monetary Fund has resumed the work of its Resident Representative Office in Kyiv.

According to Ukrinform, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced this on the X social media platform.

"I am delighted to announce the reopening of the IMF Resident Representative Office in Kyiv, as we further deepen our engagement with Ukraine," she wrote.

Earlier, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko and the leadership of the IMF mission in Ukraine discussed the implementation of a four-year program as part of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

On October 1, an IMF team, led by Uma Ramakrishnan, Deputy Director of the IMF European Department, starts meetings in Kyiv with the Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders.