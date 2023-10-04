Russians Shell Kherson In Morning, Damaging Educational Institution

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled Kherson in the morning, damaging an educational institution.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"As a result of another morning shelling of Kherson by Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank in the Dniprovsky district, a garage caught fire and an educational institution was damaged," the statement reads.

Mrochko informs on Telegram that over the past day, Russian troops fired 27 times at the settlements of the Kherson city territorial community and used 141 shells.

The damage was recorded in Antonivka, Kherson, Sadove and Inzhenerne.

At night, the enemy fired at the city of Kherson and the village of Prydniprovske.

region comes under enemy fire 100 times, 16 people injure

According to the head of the City Military Administration, as a result of Russian hostile shelling of the Kherson military technical group, over the past day, one person was killed and 10 others were injured of varying degrees of severity.

As reported, the Russian army fired 100 times at the Kherson region over the past day, on October 3, killing one person.