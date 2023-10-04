In Mala Bilozerka, Zaporizhzhia, Invaders Massively Seize Antennas And Satellite Dishes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Mala Bilozerka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian occupants are massively confiscating antennas and satellite dishes of any type from the buildings of local residents.

This was reported by Pavlo Kovalchuk, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"In the village of Mala Bilozerka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian occupiers are massively removing antennas and satellite dishes of any type from the buildings of local residents. These measures are probably related to the occupiers' desire to make it impossible to watch Ukrainian TV channels that have recently been broadcasting on the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region," Kovalchuk said.

As reported, Russian invaders are cutting off and taking equipment from the Nova Kakhovka Electromechanical Plant to Russia.