Revanchists Who Attacked Azerbaijani, Turkish Diplomats In USA To Be Arrested

Rena Murshud

Persons who attacked Azerbaijani and Turkish diplomats at the conference "Public Diplomacy of Turkiye" in Los Angeles will be arrested, The Chief Inspector of the Los Angeles Police Department's Serious Crimes Investigation Division said, Azernews reports.

The police representative emphasized that the incident has caused serious concern, and the perpetrators will be found and arrested.

It should be noted that on September 29 in Los Angeles, USA, Armenian radical groups attacked the participants of a conference on "Public Diplomacy of Turkiye" organized by the Annenberg School of Communications and Journalism and the Yunus Emre Institute at the University of Southern California.

The group's 10-minute protest against Türkiye and Azerbaijan was put to an end by campus security and police, who removed the group from the venue.

Throughout the conference, protesters gathered outside and tried to disrupt the program by making noise. After the meeting, Seref Ates, head of the Yunus Emre Institute– which promotes Turkish culture and language abroad – as well as Türkiye's Los Angeles Religious Services Attaché Ismail Demirezen, and Saner Ayar, an executive at TV production company 03, were physically and verbally attacked by demonstrators outside. The event was also attended by Wilson Center Middle East Program head and former US Ambassador to Türkiye James Jeffrey, Yunus Emre Institute US Director Gokhan Coskun, and several others who spoke at the conference.