Revanchists Who Attacked Azerbaijani, Turkish Diplomats In USA To Be Arrested

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
Persons who attacked Azerbaijani and Turkish diplomats at the
conference "Public Diplomacy of Turkiye" in Los Angeles will be
arrested, The Chief Inspector of the Los Angeles Police
Department's Serious Crimes Investigation Division said, Azernews reports.
The police representative emphasized that the incident has
caused serious concern, and the perpetrators will be found and
arrested.
It should be noted that on September 29 in Los Angeles, USA,
Armenian radical groups attacked the participants of a conference
on "Public Diplomacy of Turkiye" organized by the Annenberg School
of Communications and Journalism and the Yunus Emre Institute at
the University of Southern California.
The group's 10-minute protest against Türkiye and Azerbaijan was
put to an end by campus security and police, who removed the group
from the venue.
Throughout the conference, protesters gathered outside and tried
to disrupt the program by making noise. After the meeting, Seref
Ates, head of the Yunus Emre Institute– which promotes Turkish
culture and language abroad – as well as Türkiye's Los Angeles
Religious Services Attaché Ismail Demirezen, and Saner Ayar, an
executive at TV production company 03, were physically and verbally
attacked by demonstrators outside. The event was also attended by
Wilson Center Middle East Program head and former US Ambassador to
Türkiye James Jeffrey, Yunus Emre Institute US Director Gokhan
Coskun, and several others who spoke at the conference.
