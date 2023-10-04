Three Years Passed Since Liberation Of Jabrail From Armenian Occupation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Three years ago, the liberation of Jabrail town from Armenian
occupation took place. Let us remind you that Jabrail district, the
territory of which is 1050 square km and the population exceeded 80
thousand people as of the summer of 1993, was occupied by the
Armenian Armed Forces on 23 August 1993, Azernews reports.
On that day, exactly three years ago, Azerbaijani President and
Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev tweeted
that the Azerbaijani military had liberated the town of Jabrail
from Armenian occupation.
"Today the Azerbaijani army liberated the town of Jabrail and a
number of surrounding villages from occupation. Long live, the
Azerbaijani army. Garabagh is Azerbaijan," Ilham Aliyev wrote.
It should be noted that according to the Order of the President
of Azerbaijan, 10,211 servicemen who showed courage and bravery in
combat operations during the liberation of Jabrail district were
awarded the medal "For the Liberation of Jabrail".
