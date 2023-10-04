Over 300 Ancient Manuscripts In Azerbaijani Language Found In Secret Vatican Archives

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
More than 300 ancient manuscripts in the Azerbaijani language
have been revealed in the secret archives and libraries of the
Vatican, which refer to ancient and medieval times. The documents
and secret reports are related to modern Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Professor Farid Alakbarli went to the Vatican, where he also
found documents of medieval Azerbaijan related to the medieval
Azerbaijani states of Goyunlu, Gara Goyunlu, and Safavid.
These states had very warm relations with the Vatican, which is
mentioned in medieval documents of the Vatican.
There was also a handwritten record of the 13th century in the
present Azerbaijan language from the times of Gara Goyunlu, The
Persian alphabet is used in the records. In the times of Gara
Goyunlu, the present Azerbaijani language was used. All documents
between the Vatican and Gara Goyunlu were written in the
Azerbaijani language with the Persian alphabet.
Handwritten records of Shah Ismail Khatai were found, where he
wrote in the present Azerbaijani language, in his records it was
found that Shah Ismail Khatai did not pretend to be a Persian, he
categorically did not consider himself a Persian, he wrote about it
in Azerbaijani language in his documents.
Handwritten records of Fuzuli and Nasimi in the Azerbaijani
language were found. New poetry of Nasimi and Fuzuli was found in
the Vatican, about which wide masses did not know.
About 80 poems by Nasimi and Fuzuli were found, and all of them
were sent to native Azerbaijan at once.
An Atlas of the 15th-16th century was also found in the Vatican
archives, where Erivan (Yerevan) was included in the Azerbaijani
territories.
According to the maps of those times, the territories of
present-day Armenia were part of the Azerbaijani state of
Agh-Goyunlu.
Pope Paul also sent letters to the Shah of the Safavid Empire,
in which it was informed that the ambassador of the Safavid Empire
Husein Gulu Khan was killed. In this letter the Pope expressed his
condolences and said that the Ambassador was killed by unknown
people and Pope Paul hoped that the relations between the Vatican
and Safavids would not deteriorate because of this incident.
Farid Alakbarli died two years ago.
MENAFN04102023000195011045ID1107186571
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.