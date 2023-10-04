Arayik Harutyunyan Interrogated In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Arayik Harutyunyan has already been interrogated in Baku, Azernews reports, citing his lawyer Alov
Safaraliev.
“Harutyunyan has been interrogated, I can only say that the
testimony he gave will help find answers to many questions,” he
said.
According to the lawyer, Harutyunyan's physical and
psychological condition is normal.
“I will protect him in accordance with the laws of the Republic
of Azerbaijan and legal ethics. In a word, I will conscientiously
fulfill my professional duty,” the lawyer added.
