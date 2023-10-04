UN Secretary-General's Press Secretary Silences Pro-Armenian Journalist

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The press secretary of the UN Secretary-General Stephane
Dujarric silenced journalist Evelina Leopold by answering her
ironic and provocative question about the published report of the
UN mission on the visit to Garabagh, Azernews reports.
She asked the press secretary a question in defense of the
Armenians and wondered why the UN did not make a statement against
Azerbaijan.
In response, Stephane Dujarric said that the UN report was based
on facts:“Members of the mission who visited the region recorded
what they saw with their own eyes. Our colleagues reported only
what they saw.”
Recall that the UN mission will visit the Garabagh region. The
German Federal Foreign Office considers Azerbaijan's consent to the
visit of the UN mission to the Garabagh region of the country to be
a positive step.
It is also worth noting that the Armenian side despises such a
step by the UN. According to them, the UN mission that recently
visited Garabagh did everything to legitimize the ethnic cleansing
carried out by Azerbaijan.
