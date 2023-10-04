UN Security Council criticizes Israeli actions in Palestinian territories

(MENAFN) During a UN Security Council session addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, numerous representatives from the 15 member states voiced sharp criticism of Israeli actions against Palestinians, with particularly strong condemnation coming from Russia and China. The session commenced with Tor Wennesland, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, delivering a report via video conference covering the period from June 15 to September 19, 2023.



In his address to the Security Council, Wennesland reiterated the Secretary-General's appeal for an end to the occupation and a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Many member states echoed these calls, emphasizing the urgent need to resume peace negotiations.



Wennesland drew attention to ongoing Israeli settlements expansion, the demolition of Palestinian homes, daily incidents of Israeli violence, and provocative rhetoric emanating from the Israeli cabinet. Notably, he highlighted that Israel is advancing plans for approximately 6,300 settler units in the occupied West Bank and about 3,580 settler units in occupied East Jerusalem. He also pointed out that Israeli administrative actions have likely expedited the expansion of settlements.



Furthermore, Wennesland reported that Israeli authorities cited a lack of Israeli-issued building permits, which are exceptionally difficult for Palestinians to obtain, as justification for demolishing, seizing, or coercing individuals to demolish 238 structures. This included 32 structures funded by international donors, resulting in the displacement of 183 people, including 46 women and 91 children.



The Security Council session served as a platform for member states to express their concerns about the situation in the Palestinian territories, highlighting the complexities and challenges surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

MENAFN04102023000045015682ID1107186568