Tourist bus collision in Italy causes numerous deaths, injuries

(MENAFN) On Tuesday evening in Mestre, a district of Venice, Italy, a tragic incident unfolded as a tour bus veered off the road while traversing an overpass. This unfortunate event resulted in numerous casualties and injuries.



The bus had been transporting a group of tourists to a local destination when the accident occurred. Initially, the vehicle plummeted approximately 15 meters, becoming entangled in electrical lines and igniting a fire. Subsequently, it came to rest on the railway tracks, as reported by local media.



Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro shared a photo from the scene on social media, depicting remnants of the bus still shrouded in thick gray smoke. The vehicle had overturned and ended up on its edge, with one side appearing to be severely damaged.



“It’s an apocalyptic scene. I am speechless,” Brugnaro mentioned in his social media post. “There are at least 20 dead, but some people are still trapped in the wreckage,” he told the Italian state Rai News24 outlet.

