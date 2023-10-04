Laos, Brunei Lift Ties To Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, Oct 4 (NNN-KPL) – Laos and Brunei have elevated their ties to a strategic partnership, during a state visit to Laos by Brunei's Sultan, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, from Monday to today.

The visit was made at an invitation from Lao President, Thongloun Sisoulith, aimed to further enhance friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries, as they mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties, according to a press statement released by Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today.

An official welcoming ceremony was held at the Presidential office yesterday, in the Lao capital of Vientiane, after which, the Lao and Brunei leaders held talks to review bilateral relations and cooperation, over the past three decades and discussed future cooperation.

The two sides agreed to elevate their ties to a strategic partnership, promote greater economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in trade and investment, and intensify promotion in tourism and energy generation.

After the talks, the two leaders signed a joint declaration on the Laos-Brunei Strategic Partnership.– NNN-KPL