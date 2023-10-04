Kaiser Permanente workers prepare for largest-ever healthcare strike in US

(MENAFN) More than 75,000 employees of Kaiser Permanente are poised to stage what could become the largest strike of healthcare workers in U.S. history. Representatives from a coalition of labor unions, representing these workers, have informed the company of their intent to commence a three-day strike beginning at 6:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday. The trigger for this significant labor action is the failure to reach a new contract agreement before the expiration of the previous one, which lapsed on the preceding Saturday.



Should the strike proceed as planned, it would have far-reaching consequences, affecting numerous hospitals spanning multiple states. Picket lines are expected to emerge in California, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., impacting healthcare services across these regions.



The primary concern voiced by the healthcare workers' unions is the need for increased staffing levels within Kaiser Permanente hospitals. They argue that the facilities are currently grappling with a "short-staffing crisis" that poses safety risks and could result in patients enduring dangerously prolonged wait times, erroneous diagnoses, and potential neglect. Furthermore, the unions have accused the hospital conglomerate of engaging in unfair labor practices.



This impending strike underscores the intensifying debate around staffing levels and labor conditions within the healthcare sector, with workers increasingly vocal about their demands for improved working conditions and patient care standards.

