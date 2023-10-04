Ukraine blacklists key Chinese energy giants for supporting Russia’s war efforts

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) placed three major Chinese oil and gas conglomerates on its blacklist, alleging that they were indirectly supporting Russia's war effort by allowing their Russian subsidiaries to pay taxes.



The entities added to the list of "international sponsors of war" are the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC Group), China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).



The NACP's reasoning behind this move is that these companies are actively involved in joint projects with Russia and are contributing to Russia's strategic industries by paying substantial taxes. For instance, Sinopec holds a 10 percent stake in PJSC 'SIBUR' Holding, which paid USD 347 million in taxes to the Russian government in the first half of 2023. Additionally, it has a 40 percent stake in the Amur Gas Chemical Complex LLC, which paid USD 30 million in taxes in 2022.



CNPC is engaged in numerous joint ventures with Russia, including projects like Yamal LNG, Arctic LNG-2, the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, and the Skovorodino-Mohe-Daqing oil pipeline. Notably, Yamal LNG alone paid USD 1.14 billion in taxes to Moscow in 2022.

