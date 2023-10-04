S. Korea Pres. Vows To Defend His Nation From N. Korea's Provocations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Wednesday to defend the nation from North Korea's provocations by strengthening its ability to respond "immediately and overwhelmingly," Yonhap News Agency reported.

"In order to deter North Korea's nuclear threats and provocations, our government upgraded the South Korea-US alliance to one that is nuclear-based and further strengthened security cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan," Yoon was quoted by the agency as saying.

"We will firmly protect the free Republic of Korea and defend our people's safety by strengthening our capability to immediately and overwhelmingly respond to any provocation from the enemy," he added.

The president made the pledge while attending the 71st founding anniversary ceremony of the Korean Veterans Association, a group established as a reserve force in 1952 during the Korean War. "Our security is under threat from within and outside.

Moreover, fake news and instigation through false manipulation are threatening this country's democracy," he said during the ceremony in Seoul.

Meanwhile, Seoul's Defense Ministry warned Wednesday that North Korea will face the "end of its regime" if it attempts to use nuclear weapons. The ministry issued the warning after the North convened a key parliamentary meeting last week, with its leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, to stipulate the policy of strengthening its nuclear force in the constitution.

"Our military is equipped with a combined South Korea-US readiness posture that can overwhelmingly respond to any attack from North Korea. If North Korea attempts to use nukes, it will face the end of its regime," the ministry said in a statement. (end)

