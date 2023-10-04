Philippine Coast Guards Are Probing Three Fishermen's Death -- President

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- The Philippine President Marcos Junior declared on Wednesday that the coast guards have been probing the accident where three Philippine fishermen died near a contested region in the South China Sea.

The president in remarks posted on X assured families of the deceased trio that the authorities would spare no effort to unravel circumstances of the tragic incident, indicating that their boat had sunken.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guards said in a statement the fishermen perished when their boat crashed into a commercial ship, adding that 11 other fishermen survived after the incident that happened 85 nautical miles northwest of the contested region of Scarborough Shoal.

Jitters have been mounting at the maritime region since the Philippines announced removing a floating barricade placed by the Chinese coastguards near Scraborough Shoal, a fertile fishing spot.

The region is situated in the Philippines economic zone however China seized it in

