EU Welcomes ICC Ratification By Armenia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- The European Union Wednesday welcomed the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) by the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia on Tuesday.

After the signature by the Armenian President, the decision will enter into force, said EU High Representative Josep Borrell in a statement.

He noted that the ICC based at the Dutch city of the Hague is the first permanent international court established to investigate and prosecute the most serious crimes of concern to the international community as a whole.

The EU called on all States that have not yet done so, to accede to the Rome Statute.

According to media reports, 60 deputies in the Armenain parliament voted to ratify the Rome Statute of the ICC and 22 voted against. (end)

