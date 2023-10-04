Kuwait Amir Congratulates Lesotho On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable to the King of Lesotho Letsie III congratulating him on the national day of his country. His Highness the Amir wished the King everlasting well-being and the people of Lesotho progress and prosperity. (end) aas

