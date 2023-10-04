Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Lesotho On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable o the King of Lesotho Letsie III congratulating him on the national day of his country. His Highness the Crown Prince wished the King everlasting well-being. (end) rk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.