Kuwait PM Congratulates Lesotho On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has sent a cable to the King of Lesotho Letsie III congratulating him on the national day of his country. (end) rk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.