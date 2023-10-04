OPEC+ Monitoring Cmte Meets Later To Review Oil Output

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- The committee for monitoring the oil market, an offshoot of OPEC+, is due to hold a a virtual meeting later on Wednesday to review crude output.

The ministerial commission, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and Russia, includes officials and representatives of oil producing countries from OPEC and non-OPEC states.

Insiders have ruled out the prospect of changing the oil output, amid concerns that the supply shortage and demand rise might lead to further prices increase -- recently hitting USD 90 pb.

The OPEC+ producers agreed in August to extend "the cooperation declaration" until the end of 2024, to hold the ministerial meeting every six months and a session for the commission every two months for monitoring market conditions.

They had also agreed to call for an extraordinary meeting if warranted.

The coalition member countries agreed last June to lower the production by 1.4 million barrels per day in 2024.

OPEC+ provides 40 percent of the whole global output of the crude oil. (end)

