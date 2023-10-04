US House of Representatives members vote to oust Kevin McCarthy

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives carried a vote of 216 to 210, resulting in the removal of California Republican Kevin McCarthy from his position as House Speaker. During his relatively brief term, McCarthy encountered continuous resistance from the conservative wing of his party due to his willingness to make compromises with Democrats concerning government funding and assistance to Ukraine.



On Monday, Republican Representative Matt Gaetz from Florida proposed a motion to remove Kevin McCarthy from his position as a response to McCarthy's successful efforts on Saturday to unite GOP lawmakers in passing a bill that funds the U.S. government until November 17. Gaetz, along with a group of staunch conservatives, vehemently objected to the consolidation of funding for various government agencies into a single piece of legislation. Gaetz made it clear that he would take action to remove McCarthy from his leadership role if the bill was approved.



The removal of McCarthy by Gaetz was made possible due to a prior compromise struck in January between the California Republican and Gaetz's "Freedom Caucus" allies. In this arrangement, the staunch conservatives agreed to support McCarthy's campaign for the speakership in exchange for the authority to initiate his removal if they lost faith in his leadership.

