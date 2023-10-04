Surgical Sutures Market Growing At A CAGR Of 3.1% To Reach US$ 5,955.8 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rising accidents and trauma cases drive surgical procedures, benefiting the surgical sutures market

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- North America is anticipated to have a significant regional share of the global surgical sutures market. With a 92.4% revenue share and an estimated market value of US$ 1,258.5 Million by the end of 2022, the U.S. is expected to lead the sales of surgical sutures in North America.In 2022, the global surgical sutures market size reached US$ 4,410.1 million, with a projected CAGR of 3.1%, aiming to reach US$ 5,955.8 million by 2032. Surgical sutures represent a minor fraction of total spending by hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The market is categorized by source, including Natural, Synthetic, Coated & Uncoated, with synthetic surgical sutures leading and expected to contribute over 45% of total spending during the assessment period.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Surgical sutures account for less than two percent of all spending made by hospital and ambulatory surgical centers. Synthetic surgical sutures lead the market across all product categories and are anticipated to account for more than 45% of all surgical suture expenditures over the evaluation period.Prominent Factors Fueling Market Growth:The surge in surgical procedures, encompassing a wide range from general and orthopedic surgeries to cardiovascular and cosmetic surgeries, is propelling the need for surgical sutures.One significant factor contributing to the expansion of the surgical sutures market is the aging population in North America. With increasing age, there's a higher likelihood of surgical interventions being necessary, particularly for elderly individuals who may require procedures like joint replacements, mandating the utilization of sutures for wound closure.Market growth is further accelerated by the continuous development of advanced sutures endowed with superior characteristics. These enhancements include improved absorbability, reduced tissue reactivity, and heightened wound healing properties. The integration of technological innovations, such as the advent of synthetic and biodegradable sutures, is also a driving force behind the growing demand.In addition to demographic factors, the escalating incidence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular ailments, obesity-related conditions, and cancer, is fostering a surge in surgical procedures, consequently boosting the demand for surgical sutures.Moreover, the escalating popularity of minimally invasive surgical techniques is contributing significantly to this trend. These procedures offer advantages like smaller incisions, diminished scarring, quicker recovery times, and a lower risk of complications. Many of these minimally invasive procedures rely on sutures for wound closure, thereby playing a pivotal role in fueling the expansion of the surgical sutures market.Competitive Landscape:Many businesses that compete in the international surgical sutures industry are stepping up their R&D efforts. Making innovative items is the main objective of this strategy. The market for surgical sutures is very competitive due to the presence of multiple major companies. To obtain a competitive edge, some of these businesses are using diverse tactics including mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and the development of new products.In February, 2021, Corza acquired Surgical Specialties Corp., a supplier of surgical sutures and ophthalmic knives. This has helped the company to expand their product portfolio.In March, 2021, Peter surgical has acquired the German company Catgut. This has help the company to strengthen their global presence.Fact has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of Surgical sutures positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.Key Companies Profiled in This Report-Peters Surgical-Smith & Nephew Plc.-Johnson & Johnson-B. Braun-Boston Scientific Corporation-Medtronic Plc.-Arthrex Inc.-Sutures India Pvt. Ltd-Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd-Assut Medical S.r.LCritical Signals Shaping the Industry's Future:Monitoring the market's size and its growth rate is imperative for gaining insights into the overall demand for surgical sutures. This crucial metric aids in assessing the market's potential and identifying opportunities for expansion or innovation.Keeping a vigilant eye on technological advancements in surgical sutures is equally essential. Novel materials, designs, and manufacturing techniques have the potential to enhance the efficacy, safety, and patient outcomes associated with sutures. Innovations like absorbable sutures, antimicrobial sutures, and sutures with advanced wound healing properties will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the market.Significant changes in regulations and standards governing the production, marketing, and use of surgical sutures can exert a profound impact on the market. Staying attuned to regulatory developments, including guidelines from relevant authorities, is crucial for anticipating shifts in compliance requirements and adapting to evolving industry standards.The growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures is poised to exert a considerable influence on sutures' demand. As these procedures gain further traction due to their advantages, such as reduced scarring and faster recovery, the market will witness a notable shift towards sutures specifically designed for these techniques.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Segmentation of surgical sutures Industry ResearchBy Product Type :-Absorbable-Non- AbsorbableBy Source :-Natural-Synthetic-Monofilament-Braided-Coated-UncoatedBy Application :-Cardiovascular-General Surgery-Ophthalmic-Orthopedic-Dental-Gastroenterology-Gynecology-Plastic Surgery-VeterinaryBy End-user :-Hospital Laboratories-Specialized Clinics-Ambulatory Surgical Centers-Veterinary Hospitals-Veterinary Clinics-By Region :-North America-Latin America-Europe-East Asia-South Asia & ASEAN-Oceania-MEACheck out more related studies published by Fact Research:Polyglyconate Sutures Market : Sutures are widely used materials in wound closure. 