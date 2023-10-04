Thousands Of Tech Leaders & Entrepreneurs Heading To Karren Brady's Women In Business & Tech Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Karren Brady's Keynote at WIBTE 2022, London.

Karren Brady's Women in Business & Tech Expo has seen a 50% increase in number of registrations ahead of 2023 event, taking place 18-19 October 2023.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The industry-leading hiring event at ExCeL London is for those who aspire to thrive in their professional careers and grow their businesses and has never been more in demand.Providing tech professionals and entrepreneurs a platform to progress their careers with female-championing and industry-leading organisations is vital to the success of the UK's technology and business sectors. 17,000 female workers left the tech industry between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), followed by a further drop of 3,000 women between Q1 and Q2 this year. The show aims to encourage businesses to look at their retention and DEI strategies and encourage more women to join the tech sector and embark on journeys to become entrepreneurs.This free-to-attend female-led expo provides inspiration, guidance, recruitment opportunities, and professional services to supercharge attendees' professional journeys.Baroness Karren Brady CBE and Steven Bartlett headline the two-day programme of inspiring entrepreneurs, CEOs, technology leaders, career and wellbeing experts. Speakers will share practical insight on a range of subjects, including STEM careers, diversity and inclusion, career progression, business transformation, upskilling and reskilling, career break returners, and entering new industries.Keynote speakers include:- Shazia Hussain, BBC Apprentice – 2023 and Senior Specialist Recruiter- Zara Janjua, Broadcast Multi-Hyphen and CEO of Everything- Lewis Smith, Founder, Dropship Unlocked- Nesha Pai, Speaker and Author- Bex Band, Author, Adventurer, Founder & CEO, Love Her Wild- Busi Sizani, Head of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Deliveroo- Professor Nancy Doyle, Head of Partnership Development, Genius Within CIC- Zoe Cairns, International Social Media Speaker, Trainer & ConsultantThe Women In Business & Tech Expo offers a range of special free show-floor features to support job seekers, tech professionals and business owners.CV Writing & Interview Clinic – Sponsored by Visa. Attendees can visit the clinic and receive top tips and advice on their CV's, LinkedIn profiles and get interview skills from experts at Visa.Business Speed Networking – Sponsored by Dell. The Business Speed Networking will provide attendees with the opportunity to pitch their product or service to dozens of other businesspeople in just 1 minute.Headshots – Attendees looking to smarten their digital personal brand will be able to get a professional headshot taken and sent to them.Networking lounge – The lounge enables attendees to connect and collaborate with like-minded women, grab a coffee and grow their network.Global organisations CGI, Deliveroo, BBC, Visa, Trainline, Thales, Dell Technologies, Vodafone, Motorola, Hitachi Solutions and Capital One join the diverse technology, recruitment and business exhibitors in advocating diverse workforces and showcasing their services.Discussing their presence at the event, Chris Peel, CEO at Hatch, said:“Based on the success of our Women-in-Tech Academy programmes, we are using the WIBTE as the launchpad for a new initiative to accelerate positive change for gender balance across the UK tech landscape. Our goal is train and place 2024 women into tech roles in 2024, focusing on the skill areas in highest demand and the roles that employers need most, so that these women can build meaningful, sustainable careers. All we need now are inclusive employers to join us on this mission, and we truly believe the WIBTE will be the perfect environment to find them.”Sue-Ellen Wright, Managing Director of Sopra Steria's Aerospace Defence and Security Business added:“We're excited to exhibit at Women in Business & Tech Expo to highlight what we're doing as an organisation to support not only hiring more women into our business but also how we support and promote our female employees. We're proud of Sopra Steria being certified as a Great Place to Work® and ranked as a UK's Best WorkplaceTM for Super Large Organisations, for Women, Wellbeing and Technology. We feel attending the event is a wonderful way to show women who already or want to work in the tech industry, that our business could offer what they're looking for.”Professionals will have ample opportunities to meet one-on-one with companies who are recruiting for a diverse range of roles, and championing training and development.To ensure Women in Business & Tech Expo is accessible to all tickets for are free.

