US dockworkers union, ILWU, seeks bankruptcy protection amid legal battle

(MENAFN) The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU), which represents the interests of approximately 22,000 dock and warehouse workers along the West Coast of the United States, ranging from San Diego to Washington state, has filed for bankruptcy protection. This decision comes in the midst of an ongoing legal dispute regarding allegations of unfair work slowdowns and stoppages.



The litigation at the heart of this development involves the Oregon branch of the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) and the ILWU. The lawsuit pertains to alleged illegal work stoppages and slowdowns that occurred during labor disputes. A federal court had previously ruled in 2019 that the ILWU had engaged in unlawful labor practices spanning from 2013 to 2017, with these actions involving work slowdowns and stoppages. The court held the union accountable for $93.6 million in damages payable to ICTSI Oregon, which had operated a shipping terminal at the Port of Portland during that period.



This bankruptcy filing by the ILWU is a significant development in the ongoing legal battle, with the union taking this step in the face of potential financial liabilities resulting from the court's prior ruling. The case highlights the complex and contentious nature of labor disputes in the maritime industry, with the ILWU's move to seek bankruptcy protection adding a new layer of complexity to the situation.

MENAFN04102023000045015682ID1107186320