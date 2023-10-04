Ford issues job warning as UAW strike expands

(MENAFN) As the United Auto Workers (UAW) union extended its strike against Ford Motor Co., the automaker issued a stark warning about the jeopardy facing hundreds of thousands of employees if the work stoppage persists. The UAW initiated a series of limited strikes against Detroit's Big Three automakers two weeks ago, commencing with a Ford plant in Michigan, a General Motors plant in Missouri, and a Stellantis plant in Ohio.



In the initial wave of strikes, Ford had been spared, but the UAW escalated its efforts on September 22 by instructing members to walk off the job at 38 parts distribution facilities for both GM and Stellantis. This expansion marked a significant development in the ongoing labor dispute.



However, the latest expansion of the strike has once again targeted Ford, resulting in the shutdown of the automaker's Chicago assembly plant and GM's assembly facility in Lansing, Michigan. This escalating labor unrest underscores the mounting challenges faced by the automotive industry and raises concerns about the potential repercussions for the workforce if the strike prolongs further. As negotiations continue between the UAW and automakers, the situation remains uncertain, with both sides closely watching developments that could impact the industry and its workforce.

