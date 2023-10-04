Morae & Zylpha Partner To Integrate Adobe Acrobat Sign With Imanage For APAC Legal Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, ENGLAND, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Morae Global Corporation (“Morae”), the global leader in digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry, and Zylpha , a leading provider of court document bundling software that integrates with the leading case and document management systems, today announced a new partnership to collaborate on the integration of Adobe Acrobat Sign with iManage Work for Asia-Pacific law firms and corporate legal departments. The integration enables organizations to enhance their return on investment in both systems by expediting signature and information governance processes for documents.Often iManage Work and Adobe Acrobat Sign are not integrated which can result in a greater number of steps required to get documents signed and archived. With the integration, legal professionals can more easily send out documents for signature without ever leaving the iManage Work environment. iManage automatically saves the completed documents back into the matter while also creating a clear audit trail of every key step in the process. This drives greater efficiency by eliminating multiple steps of going back and forth between systems and by tightening adherence to information governance policies.“Adobe Acrobat Sign has seen significant growth in the legal sector, especially as many organizations increasingly look to leverage their existing investments in the Adobe Creative Suite. Zylpha and Morae are helping legal professionals take this one step further by also leveraging their existing investments in iManage for improved information governance," said David Chapman, Head of Marketing - Zylpha.“The integration of Adobe Acrobat Sign with iManage is a simple and yet powerful solution to speed and enhance process consistency for today's busy lawyers and legal teams,” said Chris Davis, Managing Director - Morae.“Morae's partnership with Zylpha enables us to reduce the turnaround time and cycles typically associated with the signing of documents so that legal professionals can focus more of their time on higher value work for the business.”Solution benefits include:.Ease of Use for Document Signing:No more manual back and forth between systems. Stay in iManage and leverage Adobe Acrobat Sign with just a simple right-click on the documents..Automated Information Governance:No more forgotten documents in Outlook inboxes. Ensure information governance with automated archiving, real-time tracking and updating within iManage..Improve Process Consistency:Leverage the power of e-signatures for contracts, onboarding forms, NDAs, and other documents in a consistent manner for all parties and across a wide range of device types, including mobile devices..Seamless Systems Integration:Expect a smooth, rapid transition for seamless integration between Adobe Acrobat Sign and iManage Work, including support at the ready from Morae and Zylpha. Easy to setup and configure with zero client install required.To learn more, reach out to Morae at .About ZylphaZylpha is the UK's leading innovator of secure electronic document production and delivery systems. The company, founded by Tim Long its MD, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal practice and local government sectors for IT solutions that transform processing of data and documentation.Zylpha's growing range of software products has a core set of overriding design principle:.Elimination of risk from error prone processes.Ensuring confidentiality of Information in sensitive areas.Minimising the repetitive labour-Intensive tasks.Cutting waste in labour costs and materials.Ensuring there is a positive impact on the environment.Re-enforcing the professionalism and reputation of the practiceSpecialties Include:Court & Document Bundling, Secure Electronic Document Transfer, Electronic Signature for Client Documentation, Land Registry Portal Integration, MOJ Portal Integration, Online AML identity verification solutionsAbout Morae Global CorporationMorae Global Corporation is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals.

