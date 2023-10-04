Bus Crash Near Venice, Italy, Kills At Least 21 People

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ROME, 4th October, 2023 (WAM) -- At least 21 people were killed and 18 injured in a fiery bus crash in Mestre, Italy, just across the Venetian Lagoon from old Venice, where firefighters and other emergency responders worked into the night trying to extract bodies and squelch the flames, AP reported.

The bus was carrying foreign tourists, according to a Venice official, when it fell from an elevated street Tuesday en route to a camping site near the community of Marghera.

According to local media, the bus fell a few metres before crashing close to Mestre's railway tracks, where it caught fire.

The Veneto region governor, Luca Zaia, told RAI state television that the cause of the accident was still unclear.