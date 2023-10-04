Al Ain Zoo Announces New Timings For Winter Season

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

AL AIN, 4th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Al Ain Zoo has announced its new opening times for visitors as the winter season commences.

With effect from 2nd October 2023, the Zoo and its facilities will be open from 9 am to 6 pm daily with tours and experiences suitable for all family members.

The Zoo offers visitors of all age groups experiences and recreational activities, such as enjoying feeding experiences, attending fun shows, visiting the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre, attending the“Vision of the Arabian Desert Film” and Al Ain Safari tours, which runs from 9 am to 5 pm each day. Adventurers and visitors of the Zoo will also enjoy the famous Dinner with Lions.