At Least 4 People Wounded In Shooting On Morgan State University Campus

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

BALTIMORE, 4th October, 2023 (WAM) -- At least four people were wounded, none critically, in a shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, AP quoted authorities as saying and urging students to take shelter on the campus of the college.

The Baltimore Police Department initially said officers were on the scene for an“active shooter situation" around 10 pm. Police kept the campus on lockdown for hours and provided little information about their investigation.

The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building that's on the same block as a city police station.

Police spokesperson Amanda Krotki said there were multiple victims with non-life-threatening injuries. Police spokesperson Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot.