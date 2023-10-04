Global Resilience Forum In Dubai To Explore Public Sector Role In Reducing Climate Risks

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 4th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Eight weeks prior to the UAE taking the global stage as the host of COP28, more than 150 senior official delegates, 500 attendees, and 35 speakers from around the world will attend the Global Resilience Forum from 5th to 6th October in Dubai.

Organised jointly by Dubai Police, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), the Dubai Resilience Centre, and MCR2030, the inaugural Forum, which will run at the Hilton Al Habtoor City, will explore the role of local governments in enhancing cities' resilience.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, said the Forum will highlight the need for a 'resilience policy' to respond to the transformation of security landscapes by disaster risks. "Resilience policing is required to support the management of these complex climate change risks and hazards," he said.

"Nations need to establish policing capabilities to enhance disaster resilience working with emergency responders, emergency management networks, and residents. Securing local scenarios is vital for disaster recovery and must not be overlooked. It's now time to ensure security is an inherent element of disaster recovery, and we hope the Global Resilience Forum's discussions will pave the way for more focused attention on the issue."

In her address, Mami Mizutori, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction and head of UNDRR, stated, "This forum will seek to work with and through the UNDRR-led Making Cities Resilient 2030 global partnership – also known as MCR2030 – to strengthen individual and collective commitments to support more local governments to reduce their climate risk."

"In light of recent natural disasters in Türkiye, Morocco, and Libya, this issue is crucial for this region, and the world must come together to ensure we address, prevent, and react swiftly, efficiently, and collaboratively in confronting the challenges presented by climate change.

"The urgency cannot be underestimated when seen against a 2022 scenario, which saw 421 natural hazards and disasters, costing 30,704 lost lives, 185 million impacted individuals, and the equivalent of an economic loss bill of US$223.8 billion.

Resilience is more than just a characteristic; it requires forethought, understanding, preparation, and a global coming together of experts to define risks and detail prevention and successful recovery methods."

The Forum will explore key themes, including risk governance and a whole-of-society approach to reducing risk, as well as cooperation with the private sector, technology providers, and innovators to develop risk-reduction solutions.

It will also dive deep into investment in innovative urban solutions, coherent disaster recovery, and climate action in urban local contexts, as well as using data and information on risk to enhance cities' resilience.

Displacement and the pressure on displaced and host communities, resilient urban systems, and access to basic urban infrastructure in vulnerable cities and communities will also be under the spotlight.