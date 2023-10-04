Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets With Chief Advisor To President Of Brazil

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

BRASÍLIA, 4th October, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Celso Amorim, Chief Advisor to the President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, in the capital, Brasília.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strategic relations between the UAE and Brazil and ways to enhance them to serve their mutual interests. They also discussed various issues of common interest and exchanged views.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah praised the distinguished and friendly relations between the two countries and the ongoing growth of their cooperation within the UAE-Brazil strategic partnership.

Amorim, in turn, welcomed H.H. Sheikh Abdullah's visit and the accompanying delegation, expressing hope that it would promote promising cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Saleh Ahmad Alsuwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs.

