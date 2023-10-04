DMT Confirms Investigations Underway Into Incident Involving Abandoned Cats

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 4th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has confirmed that it has initiated investigations into the incident of cats reportedly being abandoned in the desert.

DMT immediately began investigations after receiving the report and will take all relevant administrative and legal measures available.

The department has stressed that it has taken all necessary measures to identify the series of events leading to the incident and that investigations are still underway in coordination with the relevant authorities to identify any individuals involved in the incident, which contradicts civilised morals and values.

DMT has also underscored that it values the sentiments of the public and communities and recognises the contributions of volunteers in responding to this incident.

The department urges the public to continue cooperating and communicating by sharing any details related to the incident to ensure that the recurrence of practices conflicting with DMT's stance on animal welfare is duly averted.

The DMT calls on the public to report any cases related to animal welfare by contacting 800 555.