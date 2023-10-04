Pakistan gives illegal migrants deadline for 28 days to depart

(MENAFN) The interim government of Pakistan stated on Tuesday that anyone who is present with no proper documentation has till the end of the month to leave the nation or will be forced out.



“We have given them a November 1 deadline,” Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti informed journalists in Islamabad. “If they do not go... then all the law enforcement agencies in the provinces or federal government will be utilized to deport them.”



Following a string of terrorist explosions attributed to the Islamist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Bugti disclosed that 1.73 million Afghan citizens are currently living in Pakistan without a valid visa, posing a security danger.



“There are no two opinions that we are attacked from within Afghanistan and Afghan nationals are involved in attacks on us,” Bugti declared. “We have evidence.”



14 out of the 24 suicide attacks that occurred in Pakistan this year, according to the police in Islamabad, involved Afghan nationals. In the past week, two assaults on mosques in Pakistan resulted in at least 57 deaths. According to Bugti, one of the bombers was recognized as an Afghan citizen. The TTP has disclaimed ownership of the explosions.

