Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market To Reach US$ 15 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Between 2023 and 2033, the market for basal cell carcinoma treatments is anticipated to grow at a strong 9% CAGR. From US$ 6.3 billion in 2023 to US$ 15 billion in 2033, market sales are expected to rise.

The market is experiencing a surge in demand for novel basal cell carcinoma treatments as a result of an increase in the prevalence of non-melanoma cancer. Due to this rise in prevalence, the demand for cutting-edge, innovative therapeutic strategies for basal cell carcinoma is on the rise. As a result, it is predicted that the global market for basal cell carcinoma therapy would continue to grow at a rapid pace due to the increased incidence of skin cancer.

According to a study conducted by the Skin Cancer Foundation, basal cell carcinoma is the most prevalent kind of skin cancer. Every year, 3.6 million new instances of basal cell carcinoma are thought to be detected in the United States.

The demand for non-surgical therapies for basal cell carcinoma rises along with skin cancer awareness. Due to their efficiency, cost, and lack of side effects, non-surgical treatments such topical creams, photodynamic therapy, cryotherapy, and laser therapy are growing in popularity.

These treatments offer less invasive options than surgery and help in reducing downtime and increasing recovery time. The increasing demand for these treatments is expected to drive the acceleration of the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market from 2023 to 2033.

Based on treatment type, the surgery segment is anticipated to hold a sizable share between 2023 and 2033. This is attributed to the availability of variety of surgeries specifically designed to treat basal cell carcinoma.

Prominent surgical procedures for treating the condition include Mohs surgery, excision, and curettage and electrodesiccation. This has caused the surgical segment to take the lead in the market's development.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global market due to the rising prevalence of acute leukemia and initiatives launched by pharmaceutical companies to develop innovative formulations specifically for children. In North America, market acceleration is predicted to be boosted by an increase in advanced clinical phase studies and enhanced research and development efforts. Increased government and pharmaceutical organization efforts to increase manufacturer presence and escalating market awareness are also set to provide impetus for market expansion.

Key Takeaways:



North America is estimated to account for around 50% share in the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market.

Germany is slated to account for a significant market share in the Europe basal cell carcinoma treatment market from 2023 to 2033.

Japan is poised to hold a sizeable portion of the Asia Pacific market for basal cell carcinoma treatment market between 2023 and 2033.

Based on treatment type, the surgery segment accounts for around 50% share in the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market. On the basis of end user, the hospital sector is poised to account for a 40% share in the global market.

Growth Drivers:



The market for treating basal cell carcinoma is being driven by an increase in occurrences of xeroderma pigmentosum and nevoid basal cell carcinoma syndrome. Rising intake of oral drugs is predicted to drive the demand for basal cell carcinoma treatment.

Restraints:



The interval between the clinical development of basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and the patient's presentation for a final diagnosis and course of therapy is frequently delayed. The availability of alternative therapies and a lack of specialized training are set to impede market progress.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the market are likely to make significant investments in the creation of ground-breaking therapies for basal cell carcinoma. Several other leading pharmaceutical firms are performing research studies to acquire extensive product approval for their existing cancer remedies.

For instance,



In December 2022, in a Phase I/II study to examine the safety and effectiveness of MW005 in the therapy of low-risk skin cancers was published by MediWound Ltd., a highly integrated biopharma company that focuses into next cell therapy remedies for tissue repair and regeneration. In December 2022, the interim findings of part-one of an ongoing Phase IIb clinical study of STP705 for the treatment of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma in Situ (isSCC) was released by Sirnaomics Ltd., a leading biopharmaceutical firm in the research and development of RNAi therapies.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact



Sanofi

Allergan

Novartis AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan

Roche

Perrigo Sun Pharmaceuticals

More Valuable Insights on the Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market

In the latest study, Fact offers a detailed study on the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market for the forecast period of 2023 to 2033. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of basal cell carcinoma treatment through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Treatment Type:



Surgery

Drugs Radiation Therapy

By End User:



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics Others

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Report



What is the projected value of the basal cell carcinoma treatment market in 2023?

At what rate will the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the basal cell carcinoma treatment market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the basal cell carcinoma treatment market during the forecast period? What is the expected market value of the basal cell carcinoma treatment market during the forecast period?

