Popular UAE Attraction Announces New Timings For Winter Season

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 11:29 AM
Al Ain Zoo has announced new opening hours for this winter season. The popular family-friendly attraction is now welcoming visitors from 9am to 6pm every day.
The new timings took effect on October 2, the park said.
At the zoo, various recreational activities are in store for visitors of all ages - from the famous 'Dinner with the Lions' to movie screenings, and animal feeding experiences.
Al Ain Safari tours run from 9am to 5pm every day.
