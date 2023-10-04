'Qatar And Kazakhstan Have Great Potential For Bilateral Trade'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The bilateral relations between Qatar and Kazakhstan have witnessed significant growth in all sectors. There is great potential for bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries said, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar H E Arman Isagaliyev at the Qatari-Kazakh Business Forum, yesterday.

The forum discussed the investment climate and opportunities available in both Qatar and Kazakhstan. It emphasised the need to enhance cooperation and partnerships between Qatari businessmen and their Kazakh counterparts.

Addressing the business forum, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Arman Isagaliyev, said“The current contracts established between the two leaders reflect positively to our trade relationship. "

Speaking about the volume of Qatari direct investment in the economy of Kazakhstan, the ambassador said,“Over the first six months of the current year alone, turnover grew by three times. There is great potential in bilateral trade and economic cooperation following 2022 Qatari investment to our economy which has increased by three times, noting the prospects for bilateral cooperation and considering a pool of Kazakhstan-Qatari investment projects targeting in such industries as oil and gas, petrochemistry, tourism, healthcare, agriculture, finance and construction.”

The government of Kazakhstan is constantly working to improve the investment climate in accordance with the best international standards. To date, Kazakhstan is actively seeking cooperation with international business in realising the potential of highly profitable and competitive industries. In particular, the State of Qatar occupies an important place for Kazakhstan.

“We are determined not to stop there. We are grateful to Qatar for the decision to increase the number of direct flights operated by Qatar Airways to Almaty from 7 to 14 times per week. Qatar Airways also announced the plan to launch flights to Astana as direct flights are very important for bilateral relations.”

“In turn, since the beginning of this year, FlyArystan and Scat, the Kazakh companies have launched direct commercial charter flights to Doha. I hope the direct flights will also positively contribute to the establishment of mutually beneficial cooperation between businesses of two countries,” he further said.