North Field Expansion Serves Great Leap Forward For Qatar's Energy Industry Supported By Nakilat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar's energy industries will experience a great leap forward, following the announcement of an increase in the volume of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production to 126 million tons by 2027. As such, QatarEnergy's share of the new total global LNG supplies will reach 40 percent by 2029.

QatarEnergy coincided this increase with several transport projects and agreements to enhance its global market reach to both its traditional and new markets.

QatarEnergy revealed in 2020 that it had signed shipbuilding agreements with three major companies in South Korea, to acquire more than 100 new ships worth more than $19bn.

Under those agreements, the three major Korean shipyards, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Samsung Heavy Industries, will reserve a large share of their LNG carrier-building capacity for the sake of QatarEnergy until the end of 2027.

By doing so, QatarEnergy reserved about 60 percent of the global LNG carrier building capacity until 2027, to acquire more than 100 new LNG carriers, worth more than QR70bn. These agreements will ensure the company's ability to meet the State of Qatar's future LNG carrier fleet needs to support increasing LNG production.

The new LNG carriers will be equipped with the latest generation of dual-fuel engines, operating primarily on LNG. Thus, the LNG carriers will have a superior performance in terms of efficiency and compliance with all current global emission regulations and legislation to reduce the fleet's greenhouse gas emissions, in line with the environmental goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

In addition to the 60 tankers contracted by QatarEnergy in the first phase of the program, to be built in the South Korean and Chinese shipyards, the new agreement will bring the total number of LNG carriers to 77 tankers, with more to come in the second phase.

QatarEnergy expects the number to grow to more than 100 LNG tankers in the future, given that the new deal includes 17 LNG carriers, 23 others will be the focus of a partnership with other industry giants. Established in 2004, Nakilat is a shipping and maritime company based in the State of Qatar.

With one of the world's largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipping fleets comprising 69 LNG carriers, the company provides the essential transportation link in Qatar's LNG supply chain. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nakilat Shipping Qatar Limited (NSQL), the company manages and operates one floating storage regasification unit (FSRU), four very large LPG carriers (VLGCs), and 24 LNG carriers.

In addition to its core shipping activities, Nakilat operates the Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City, providing comprehensive ship repair and offshore fabrication services via strategic joint ventures: N-KOM and Qatar Fabrication Company (QFAB).