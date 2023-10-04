France to provide military equipment to Armenia

(MENAFN) France is going to provide indefinite military tools to Yerevan, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna declared on Tuesday in her trip to Armenia. She refused to offer any further specifics of the plan.



France is also going to receive four Armenians wounded in a fuel blast in Nagorno-Karabakh last week, Colonna continued, following going to the Yerevan hospital where many of the 300 citizens wounded in the explosion, which caused death to more than 170, are being treated.



“France has given its agreement to the conclusion of future contracts with Armenia which will allow the delivery of military equipment to Armenia so that it can ensure its defense,” Colonna stated, based on reports by a French news agency.



“I can’t give many details,” she also said. “If I have to go a little further, know that there are things that were already agreed between Armenia and France and that are in progress.”

