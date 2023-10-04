OECD reports increase in annual inflation rate to 6.4 percent in August

(MENAFN) The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) revealed that the annual inflation rate in the OECD region climbed to 6.4 percent in August, up from 5.9 percent in July. This uptick was attributed to a deceleration in the year-on-year decline in energy prices, according to the international organization's statement released on Tuesday.



In August, annual inflation rates rose in 14 of the OECD member countries, with nine of them experiencing increases of 0.5 percentage points or more. Notably, Turkey witnessed a substantial uptick of approximately 10 percentage points in its inflation rate during this period, as reported by the OECD.



The report highlighted that energy inflation exhibited a negative year-on-year trend in 22 out of 38 OECD countries in total. Meanwhile, food inflation continued to decrease, albeit at a slower pace compared to previous months, holding steady at 8.8 percent in August after registering 9.2 percent in July.



The OECD also noted that when excluding food and energy from the calculation (referred to as core inflation), the rate remained relatively stable at 6.8 percent in August.



Furthermore, the organization provided insights into the inflation rates of specific economic groups. In August, the annual inflation rate stood at 4.2 percent for the Group of Seven, a slight increase from the 3.9 percent recorded in July. The euro area witnessed a rate of 5.2 percent after 5.3 percent in July, and the Group of 20 experienced an inflation rate of 6.3 percent, up from 5.8 percent in the previous month.



The data revealed in this report underscores the global economic challenges posed by rising inflation rates and highlights the need for ongoing monitoring and policy responses to mitigate its impact on economies and consumers.

